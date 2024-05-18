Bolts Shock Grizzlies, 16-2

May 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL, The Windy City ThunderBolts pounced on the Gateway Grizzlies, winning 16-2 Friday night at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Windy City (4-4) earned the first run of the ball game without garnishing a base hit. Joe Encarnacion hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the third, spotting the Bolts a 1-0 advantage.

The Bolts dazzled electricity in the top of the fourth. J.J. Figueroa notched an RBI double, tallying a 2-0 lead. Following a Paul Coumoulos RBI single, Encarnacion smashed a three-run home run to right center field bringing the Bolts advantage to 6-0 through four innings.

Christian Kuzemka knocked a two-run double in the fifth, electrifying an 8-0 Bolts lead. Batting through the order in the sixth inning, Kuzemka hit a grand slam, highlighting the sixth and fueling a 15-0 advantage into the bottom of the frame.

Johnson buckled his third home run in the top of the seventh, bringing the score to 16-2. All but one Windy City position players had at least a hit in the ballgame.

Grizzles (3-4) starting pitcher Ryne Moore (0-1) threw four innings allowing six runs (five earned) with three walks, while striking out four.

Buddie Pindell (1-0) tossed six innings, enduring 2 runs on eight hits, while striking out six over six innings.

Tyler Naumann tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two, earning his first save.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Saturday evening at 6:30 CDT at Grizzlies Ballpark . Windy City righty John Mikolaicyk (0-0, 7.94) gets the start against Gateway's Collin Sullivan (0-1, 15.00). The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.