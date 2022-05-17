ValleyCats Announce First-Ever Jersey Sponsorship with Long-Time Partner, Transfinder

TROY, NY - Ahead of the team's home opener at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium this evening, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced their first-ever jersey sponsorship with long-time partner, Transfinder. The Transfinder logo will be displayed proudly on all ValleyCats uniforms both at home and on the road.

"Transfinder is excited to deepen its partnership with the Tri-City ValleyCats. The ValleyCats have been part of the fabric of New York's Capital Region for two decades. We are honored to have the Transfinder logo on the 'Cats' jerseys because winners back winners," said Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of Transfinder. "And a note to the team: It's OK to get the jerseys dirty! I know you'll play hard each game for the win."

Transfinder's mission is to provide superior value for their clients by delivering faster, safer and smarter solutions. Transfinder has built the safest, most efficient transportation management and communication solutions designed for school districts and municipal governments and their stakeholders. Transfinder combines its superior solutions with its award-winning service, establishing and maintaining long-term relationships with every client that is built upon respect, confidence, integrity and mutual trust. Used extensively by more than 2,000 school districts and municipalities in 47 states, Transfinder is the industry leader in several states, including Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Mississippi, New York, and Texas. The company also holds approved vendor status in Idaho and Illinois.

"We are thrilled to continue what has been a very successful partnership with Transfinder," stated ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager Matt Callahan. "As we celebrate our 20th Season, it feels only natural to partner with another longstanding Capital Region business. Transfinder was established right here in the Capital Region 34 years ago, and has been one of the great employers in the area. We're excited to continue our partnership with a company as dedicated to the area and its quality of life as we have been since our establishment in 2002."

The multi-year partnership also names Transfinder as the presenting sponsor of the ValleyCats Broadcast Network, which streams all games on FloSports (TV) and Mixlr (Radio).

The ValleyCats will debut the new addition to their uniforms at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium tonight during their Home Opener and 20th Season Kickoff, presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health, featuring post game fireworks presented by Price Chopper and Market32. First pitch against the Lake Erie Crushers is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. You can get your tickets in-person at our box office, over the phone by calling 518-629-CATS, or by visiting tcvalleycats.com.

