Titans Fall in Sudden Death to Open Up Series with ThunderBolts

Crestwood, IL - The Ottawa Titans managed to battle back late but fell to the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night. The ThunderBolts took credit for a 3-3 win by way of the new Frontier League's extra-inning rule.

After a scoreless first, the TunderBolts loaded the bases for Jace Mercer, who took the first offering from Titans southpaw Chris Burica over the wall in left for the three-run homer.

It took until in the fourth for the Titans to record their first hit, as Jackie Urbaez singled to right off of ThunderBolts starter Miguel Ausua.

Burica settled in on the hill and gave the Titans a chance, going five complete, allowing 3 runs on five hits, striking out eight.

The offence came around in the fifth, as the Titans put two on the board off Ausua. Luke Navigato scored on a passed ball, while Will Zimmerman delivered with an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The Titans tied the game in the eighth, as AJ Wright drove in Tyrus Greene from third on a single to left.

Grant Larson pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out a pair.

With the new Frontier League sudden-death extra innings rule, the ThunderBolts elected to play defence for the last half-inning. Layne Schnitz-Paxton retired the side in order to finish off the win.

In other news, the Titans have signed outfielder Jacob Sanford. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native joins the Titans out of the New York Yankees organization, where he hit a combined .285 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI in 2021.

The Titans continue their three-game series with the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday with right-hander Zac Westcott taking the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. local time.

The Ottawa Titans open the home portion of the 2022 season on Tuesday, May 24 versus the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch for the inaugural home opener is at 6:30 p.m.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

