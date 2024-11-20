ValleyCats Announce Fireworks Dates for 2025 Season

November 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced the dates of their fireworks shows at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the 2025 season. The first of 15 fireworks shows will take place on Opening Night on May 9 th against New England. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The ValleyCats are honored to host the Frontier League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby at "The Joe" on Wednesday, July 16 th. Immediately following the Midsummer Classic, there will be postgame fireworks.

The schedule also includes the 23 rd consecutive season of hosting fireworks and baseball on July 4 th, with Tri-City taking on the New Jersey Jackals. The 'Cats will extend the Independence Day festivities with fireworks scheduled for July 3 rd as well. August 10 th and 24 th offer earlier start times with fireworks scheduled to follow the team's traditional 5:00 PM Sunday games.

Overall, the ValleyCats will have three fireworks shows in May, two in June, six in July, and four in August. This includes one Wednesday, five Thursdays, five Fridays, two Saturdays, and two Sundays. Fireworks are scheduled at "The Joe" on the following dates: May 9 th, May 17 th, May 30 th, June 13 th, June 26 th, July 3 rd, July 4 th, July 16 th, July 19 th, July 25 th, July 31 st, August 7 th, August 10 th, August 21 st, and August 24 th.

The game times will remain the same as 2024: games from Tuesday-Saturday will begin at 6:30 PM, with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Sunday games will start at 5:00 PM, and gates open at 3:30 PM.

The only exceptions to these game times are the ValleyCats three 10:00 AM Education Day games on Wednesday, May 28 th, Thursday, May 29 th, and Wednesday, June 11 th, and their 11:00 AM Camp Day game on Tuesday, July 29 th. Gates will open at 9:00 AM on each Education Day, and at 10:00 AM on Camp Day. It will be the first year the 'Cats will host three Education Day games.

Ticket plans and group outings are now available to purchase for the ValleyCats All-Star Game season in 2025. Each ticket plan includes multiple fireworks dates to enjoy. Postgame fireworks shows will be presented by Price Chopper/Market 32 and Toyota. The Frontier League Midsummer Classic at "The Joe" will be on Wednesday, July 16 th. Fans can add on All-Star Game tickets to their ticket plan, and group outings can also be booked now for the Midsummer Classic. Individual All-Star Game tickets will go back on sale on March 27 th. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

