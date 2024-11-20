Moore Named Otters' New General Manager

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the promotion of Brycen Moore as the 8th General Manager in team history.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Stanley and Mr. Bussing have given me," Moore said. "I couldn't be more excited about the future of the Evansville Otters. We have such a fantastic staff in place and giving back to the community in which I grew up is such a special privilege to me."

At 24 years old, Moore is the youngest General Manager in the Otters' history. He will oversee all day-to-day operations of the Otters, including all baseball and non-baseball events held at historic Bosse Field.

"The Otters operation with multiple events has grown in complexity and we are fortunate to have Brycen overseeing our operations," Otters' Owner Bill Bussing said.

Moore served as a group sales intern in 2021 before stepping up to Assistant Director of Operations in 2022. In 2023, Moore was added to the full-time staff as the Director of Operations and Food & Beverage. While also overseeing operations, Moore was named an Assistant General Manager ahead of the 2024 season.

"We are thrilled to have Brycen in this critical role," Otters' Team President John Stanley said.

Moore, a native of Newburgh, IN, has always had deep ties to sports. While attending Castle High School, he participated in football, basketball and golf. Despite his athletic success, Moore was also a National Honor Society member at Castle and received academic, athletic, and leadership awards during his high school career.

Following high school, Moore attended Indiana University, where he was a Dean's List member, earning his bachelor's degree in Sport Management while also earning a minor in business.

