2024 Wild Things RHP Alex Carrillo Signed by Mets, Assigned to Triple-A

November 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are thrilled to announce the signing of right hander Alex Carrillo by the New York Mets organization. Carrillo, who was pitching for Tigres de Aragua in the Venezuelan Winter League, was on a one-year deal with the Wild Things in 2024. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Carrillo is 4-0 in the VEWL with Tigres de Aragua and owns a 2.08 ERA in 14 appearances. In 13 innings, he has allowed six hits and has fanned 17 batters. With the Wild Things in 2024, he posted a 3.31 ERA in 35 games, logging a 3-1 record with one save in 35.1 innings. He surrendered 26 hits and 17 walks while he whiffed 49.

"It's a proud day for the Wild Things organization. Moving players and giving them the opportunity to get back to an organization will always be a top priority for this organization," said manager Tom Vaeth. "Alex came in and established his work ethic and drive from day one... He never wavered on his commitment to helping the organization win and working extremely hard towards his goal of another affiliated opportunity."

Vaeth continued, "He was a natural leader in our clubhouse and a big part of our bullpen and overall team success in 2024. We couldn't be happier for Alex earning this opportunity with the Mets...we look forward to bigger and better things ahead for Alex and his family."

Carrillo pitched at Faulkner and in two seasons in college there was 8-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 37 games (nine starts). He struck out 101 in 99.2 innings. Carrillo then pitched with the Texas organization in rookie ball in 2019 before playing for the New York Boulders in 2021. He ended up pitching the next two seasons in the Mexican League for Quintana Roo.

Carrillo will be on the cusp of the big leagues a year after the Wild Things saw four former players, all pitchers, make the majors. The Wild Things wish Alex the best as he moves on to this next opportunity in chasing the ultimate dream.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, 2025, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.