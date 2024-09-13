Valley Suns Complete Trade with the Westchester Knicks

September 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team completed a trade with the Westchester Knicks, acquiring the returning player rights to power forward Mamadi Diakite in exchange for the returning player rights of Theo Maledon and Trevion Williams.

Diakite averaged 14.4 points on 54.5% shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18 regular season G League games (five starts) with Westchester and the Austin Spurs last season. A native of Guniea, he's appeared in 55 career NBA games (six starts) over four seasons with Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, San Antonio and New York, winning an NBA Championship with the Bucks in 2021 under Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.

As the Valley Suns embark on their inaugural season, tickets to the Valley Suns home opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased at TheValleySuns.com. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.

