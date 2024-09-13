Trail Blazers Sign Taze Moore to Two-Way Contract

September 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Taze Moore (Tah-Zhay) to a Two-Way contract, it was announced today by Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Moore originally signed a 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 20, 2024, then signed for the rest of the season on April 14. He appeared in four games during 2023-24 NBA season for Portland and totaled 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. In the season finale for the Trail Blazers on April 14, Moore scored a career-high 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes at the Sacramento Kings.

The Houston alum appeared in 22 games for the Trail Blazers NBA G League affiliate, Rip City Remix during the 2023-24 season, accruing averages of 15.6 points (49.8% FG, 35.1% 3-PT, 73.3% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. Moore was originally acquired by the Rip City Remix on Jan. 11.

NBA teams may have up to three players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 50 games with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

