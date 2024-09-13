Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Cleveland Charge

September 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired a 2025 first round pick from the Cleveland Charge and the returning player rights to forward Malik Fitts for the returning player rights to guard Jacob Gilyard.

Fitts (6-6, 230) has appeared in 92 showcase and regular season games (43 starts) over four seasons with the Cleveland Charge, Capital City Go-Go, San Diego Clippers, Maine Celtics and Salt Lake City Stars. The 27-year-old California native has come off the bench in 18 games over three NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers since going unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Gilyard (5-9, 160) has appeared in 65 showcase and regular season games (54 starts) across two seasons with the Long Island Nets and Memphis Hustle and has averaged 9.2 points and 8.6 assists in 30.5 minutes. The 26-year-old Kansas City native has appeared in 42 games (14 starts) across two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

