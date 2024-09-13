Austin Spurs Name K.J. Conklin Assistant Coach

September 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that K.J. Conklin has been named assistant coach and director of player development.

Conklin joins the Spurs after serving as director of player development for the University of Texas men's basketball team during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to UT, Conklin served as an assistant coach for the men's basketball teams at Independence Community College (2021-22) and at Olney Central College (2020-21).

Originally from Rock Falls, Illinois, Conklin spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech as the men's basketball graduate assistant (2018-20) following his career start as a student manager for the Illinois State University basketball team from 2012-17.

