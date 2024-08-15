Valiant Comeback Effort Ties It but Late Crabs' Rally Is Difference

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution mounted a six-run comeback to tie the game but a pair of eighth inning runs were the difference as the Revs fell to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 9-7 on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Down 7-1 through three innings, the Revs stacked six unanswered runs to draw even, making a bid for their biggest comeback win of the season.

York plated a run in the top of the first as Matt McDermott and Rudy Martin Jr started the game with singles. A double steal prompted the first throwing error of the night by catcher Caleb Marquez as McDermott scored for a 1-0 lead.

Revs starter Jon Olsen got a big double play ball in the bottom of the first, but Anthony Brocato's two-out RBI double to left tied it 1-1 after an inning.

Crabs starter Spencer Johnston stymied the Revs through three, retiring nine straight after the two game-opening singles while his offense built a lead.

The Revs' top-ranked defense suffered an uncharacteristically sloppy second inning with three errors. Southern Maryland capitalized, scoring on a Marquez double to left and Jomar Reyes' two-out infield single with another run in between coming on a throwing error.

Another three-spot in the third bumped the lead to 7-1 as Aaron Hill's sac fly and Marquez' two-run homer to left made the mountain steeper.

The Revs made their first move in the fourth as Jacob Rhinesmith drilled an RBI single back through the middle and Alfredo Reyes produced another run with an infield single to draw within 7-3. York ultimately left the bases loaded and did so again in the fifth after rallying with two outs.

York remained persistent and broke through in the sixth, scoring four times. Alerick Soularie doubled and Ciaran Devenney walked to set the table before McDermott sacrificed both runners along. Martin Jr capitalized with a two-run single to right center to chase Johnston and bring the Revs within 7-5.

Martin Jr stole second and prompted another throwing error from Marquez, setting up David Washington who greeted reliever Cody Thompson with a sac fly. Center fielder Travis Demeritte dropped the ball allowing Washington to reach on the error. After a steal of second, Washington scored the tying run on Zander Wiel's double down the left field line, squaring things at 7-7.

Olsen retired his final eight batters faced as his last three innings were excellent in the no-decision.

Chris Vallimont struck out the side in the seventh, but a leadoff hit by pitch of Hill set the wheels in motion for Southern Maryland's decisive rally in the eighth. Michael Baca gave the Crabs the lead with a one-out double off the left field wall, and Josh Broughton provided insurance with a two-out RBI single to left for the 9-7 final.

Southern Maryland relievers combined to set down each of the final nine Revs hitters and 11 of the last 12 as the Revs drew even but were ultimately unable to go in front.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. York's Tom Sutera faces Daryl Thompson in the opener with Revs righty Michael Horrell facing Ian Kahaloa in the second game. Fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 11 a.m.

Notes: The Revs stole five bases after swiping eight in the series opener on Tuesday. They now have 267 steals on the season, moving ahead of the 2000 Somerset Patriots (265) for the second highest total in a season in league history, trailing only Gastonia's 2022 total of 305. The Revs' four-game road winning streak is snapped as they fall to 34-14 on the road. Martin Jr's two hits extended his hitting streak to eight games in-a-row. Both teams committed four errors with York's total establishing their most in a game since last August. It's only the fourth time in Revs history that a game has featured at least eight combined errors between two teams; it is tied for the second highest total and is the most since a record 10 combined errors in a game at Charleston on July 7, 2021. York activated reliever Oliver Garcia, originally signed during the preseason; the former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect joins the Revs bullpen after pitching in Venezuela earlier this summer.

