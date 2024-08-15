Laio Masterclass Leads Legends over Dirty Birds 7-0

August 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Following last night's midnight walk off win for the Legends, carrying that momentum to today's game was paramount. Starting pitcher Nic Laio started the game by striking out Phillip Ervin and Joseph Rosa to set the tone for today's start. Laio carried that start through the rest of the game, going 7 innings of shutout baseball while striking out 9 batters. On the year Laio has struck out 53 batters with an ERA under 5.

The Legends offense has found their path to success over the last few weeks, with new additions Austin Bates, Justin Barfield, Nilo Rijo becoming big contributors at the end of the lineup, and allowing all stars Matt Botcher and Kole Cottam to pick up more plate appearances, unlocking the potential of the offense.

For Charleston, starting pitcher Stevie Ledesma was no easy nut to crack, as he gave up just 6 hits and 2 runs in 5.2 innings of work before being relieved by Edison Suriel. The Charleston offense had just 6 hits including multi hit days from Phillip Ervin and Keon Barnum who have been on fire, especially against the Legends, this season.

The Legends scored 6 runs in the last 3 innings, led by both Pedro Gonzalez and Matt Botcher having multi-hit games. These two teams have now faced off 26 times this season, with Charleston dominating the series so far, but Lexington is starting to heat up towards the end of the season, now winning back-to-back over Charleston and have the chance to win a third in the final matchup between these two teams this season, tomorrow.

The final game of this state border rivalry for 2024 will take place tomorrow, August 15th at 6:45 at Legends Field. The Legends move to 10-23 in the second half fighting to move out of last place in the division, While charleston sits atop the division with a 21-12 record.

