Lexington Legends to Host Atlantic Corvette Caravan Stop at Legends Field

August 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are thrilled to announce that Legends Field will be a featured stop for the Atlantic Corvette Caravan as part of the National Corvette Museum's 30th Anniversary celebration. On Tuesday, August 27th, 2024, nearly 300 Corvettes will arrive at Legends Field, showcasing a stunning array of vehicles from the 1950s to the latest 2024 models.

This unique event is part of a nationwide caravan that sees Corvette enthusiasts from 50 different states, including Hawaii and two continents making their way to Bowling Green, Kentucky, the home of the Corvette. The Atlantic Corvette Caravan's stop at Legends Field offers our community a rare opportunity to witness these iconic vehicles up close.

"We are honored to host the Atlantic Corvette Caravan at Legends Field," said Justin Ferrarella of the Lexington Legends. "This event is more than just a car show-it's a celebration of the Corvette's legacy and a chance for the local community to experience something truly special."

The Corvettes will be at Legends Field on the afternoon of August 27th before they continue their journey to Bowling Green.

For those interested in attending or learning more about the event, please contact the Atlantic Corvette Caravan Captain, Jeffrey "Zipity" Duda, at atlanticcaravan2024@icloud.com

For more information about upcoming Lexington Legends events, please visit our website at lexingtonlegends.com or contact us directly at 859-252-HITS (4487).

