Ferryhawks Claim Series Finale in Staten Island

August 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks pitcher Jimmy Robbins

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie)

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-0 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Staten Island was led by Nate Scantlin and Alejandro De Aza, who each had four hits and scored three runs combined. Kolby Johnson added three hits, two RBIs and a run, while Pablo Sandoval added two hits and two RBIs. Zach Racusin had a pair of hits, including a double, to lead the Ducks.

FerryHawks starter John Esposito (1-1) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three. Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins (6-5) took the loss, conceding three runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings with three strikeouts.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Right-hander Chris Ellis (0-0, 4.00) gets the start for the Ducks against a Blue Crabs starter to be determined.

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

