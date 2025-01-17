Valentine's Day Soiree Set for February 14 at Constellation Field

January 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will host a Valentine's Day Soiree on Friday, February 14 in the Regions Bank Club from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

The evening will be comprised of four different 30-minute sessions, including bingo and wine tastings with prizes, a salsa dancing class taught by a professional instructor, a mixology class and a dessert decoration station featuring the opportunity to create your own chocolate-covered desserts.

Tickets are $75 per person with parking included. Tickets for the Valentine's Day Soiree can be purchased in advance here. Light bites and snacks will be available along with a cash bar on site. Gates will open at 6:30 pm and the soiree will commence at 7:00 pm.

