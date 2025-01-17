River Cats, Rainiers Series Relocated

January 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Per an agreement with all parties involved, the series scheduled for June 10-15 between the Sacramento River Cats and the Tacoma Rainiers in Sacramento has been moved to Tacoma. The River Cats will remain the home team while all six games will be played at Cheney Stadium.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to these games will be offered the opportunity to apply the purchase price towards alternate River Cats tickets at Sutter Health Park or be offered a full refund.

As part of the agreement made to play the 2025 season on a natural grass surface, this move will accommodate a planned resurfacing of the field the week of June 10.

Sacramento kicks off its season at home with Opening Night on Friday, March 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Tickets to the home opener and the entire first half of the season through July 3 are now available. Individual tickets and the full schedule are available online at rivercats.com, while memberships, select ticket packs, and hospitality rentals are available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

