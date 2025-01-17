Tacoma Adds Six Games to 2025 Home Schedule

January 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Today, Major League Baseball announced that the Tacoma Rainiers will add six home games to their original 2025 schedule.

Tacoma and Sacramento were originally scheduled to play a six-game series from June 10-15 on the road at Sutter Health Park. That series has since been changed from a road series to a homestand, moving all six games to Cheney Stadium.

After careful consideration, Major League Baseball requested that the series be relocated to ensure the best possible natural grass playing surface conditions while hosting both the Athletics and River Cats at Sutter Health Park for the 2025 and future seasons.

"We are extremely excited to add six more June games to our home schedule," Team President Aaron Artman said.

Tacoma will now host 81 regular season home games, with Opening Day slated for March 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.