Aces' Manager Blake Lalli Gets the Call to the Show, Set to Become the Miami Marlins Third-Base Coach in 2025

January 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Blake Lalli's tenure as manager of the Reno Aces has come to an end after successfully leading the team to a Pacific Coast League postseason berth last year. The Miami Marlins announced on Friday that Lalli will serve as their third-base coach for the 2025 season.

During his three years as manager, Lalli recorded an impressive 237-186 win-loss record with the Aces. He also guided the team to the highest number of wins in a single season in franchise history, achieving 88 victories in 2023.

Lalli boasts the highest winning percentage (.570) of any Reno Aces manager with more than one season under their belt. He is tied with Phil Nevin for the second-longest managerial stint in Aces history, with three seasons, behind Brett Butler's five-year tenure from 2009 to 2013. His 237 wins rank second in the annals of Reno Aces history, trailing only Butler's total of 366.

"On behalf of the entire Reno Aces organization, I want to thank Blake Lalli for his exceptional leadership and dedication during his time as our manager," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "His influence extended well beyond the field; his commitment to our team and the Northern Nevada community has been truly inspiring. As he embarks on this exciting new chapter with the Miami Marlins, we wish him nothing but success-he will always be a part of the Reno Aces family."

Lalli's 12-year professional career also included two seasons as a player for the Reno Aces, during which he participated in 173 games (2014-2015).

The Reno Aces will kick off the 2025 season with an away game in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

