El Paso Chihuahuas Announce 2025 Manager and Coaching Staff

January 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso, TX - The El Paso Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres have announced that Pete Zamora will return to manage the Chihuahuas in 2025. It will be Zamora's second season as the Chihuahuas' manager and his 10th season as a manager or coach in the Padres organization.

The Chihuahuas' 2025 staff will also include pitching coach Scott Mitchell, assistant pitching coach Jimmy Jones, hitting coach Raul Padron, bench coach Matt Adams, athletic trainers Carlos Olivas and David Bryan, strength coach A.J. Russell, performance analyst Chris Turrisi and video coordinator Dylan Bryant.

"I have nothing but love for the Chihuahuas and the beautiful city of El Paso," Zamora said. "The staff and I can't wait to get back to the friendly confines of Southwest University Park, a true gem in all of professional baseball."

"Our relationship with the San Diego Padres has been a terrific one since our inception, and we look forward to another memorable season and continuing that tradition in 2025," said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. "Throughout our history we've had managers and coaches who understand what the Chihuahuas represent to our fans and the El Paso community. We can't wait to create more memories and excitement this coming season with Pete Zamora and his staff."

"We are excited to have the core of last year's field staff returning in 2025. It is truly a great group to work with on a daily basis. Our team is also looking forward to welcoming the new members of the field staff. We enjoyed a hot finish to the season last year and hope that will translate into a successful 2025," said Chihuahuas Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

Prior to leading the Chihuahuas in 2024, Zamora managed the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm in 2023 and was a pitching coach in the Padres organization from 2016-2022. As a player, Zamora was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round of the 1997 June Amateur Draft out of UCLA. He pitched professionally in the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations. On June 7, 2000, Zamora pitched the first perfect game in the history of the Double-A Reading Phillies.

Mitchell is entering his third season in the Padres organization, with all three years as the Chihuahuas' pitching coach. He was previously a pitching coach in the Florida Marlins organization from 2002-2010, including two seasons in the Pacific Coast League with New Orleans. He was the Pittsburgh Pirates' pitching coordinator from 2011-2020. As a player, Mitchell pitched in the Montreal Expos organization from 1995-2001, reaching Triple-A Ottawa.

Jones is entering his 17th season in the Padres organization and his third year as part of the Chihuahuas' coaching staff. He was Double-A San Antonio's pitching coach from 2009-2019 and High-A Fort Wayne's pitching coach from 2021-2022. As a player, Jones was the third overall pick in the 1982 June Amateur Draft and pitched in the major leagues with the Padres, Yankees, Houston Astros and Montreal Expos from 1986-1993.

Padron is entering his 10th season in the Padres organization and his third as El Paso's hitting coach. He was previously the hitting coach for Double-A San Antonio, High-A Fort Wayne and Single-A Lake Elsinore. Padron played from 2004-2013 in the Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Indians organizations, reaching Triple-A Sacramento of the PCL in 2008 and 2009.

Adams is entering his first season as a professional baseball coach after playing for Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League in 2024. He played 10 seasons in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, winning a World Series with Washington in 2019. Adams previously played in the PCL with Memphis and Albuquerque.

Olivas is entering his first season in the Padres organization. He's been an athletic trainer in professional baseball for more than 25 years and has worked in the Texas Rangers, Dodgers, Braves and Tampa Bay Rays organizations. Bryan is entering his ninth season in the Padres organization and his first with El Paso. He was previously with Padres affiliates in San Antonio, Fort Wayne, Lake Elsinore, Tri-City and the Arizona Complex League. Russell is entering his 14th consecutive season as the strength coach for the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. Turrisi and Bryant are both going into their first season with the Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas' 2025 season starts on Friday, March 28 at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate).

