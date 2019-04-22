Utica Ousted from Playoffs by Baltimore

April 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica City was unable to climb out of a 5-1 deficit and ultimately fell 7-3 to the Baltimore Blast in Game Two Monday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Slav Ubiparipovic scored twice and Mauricio Salles found the net in Game Two for Utica. Andrew Coughlin made four saves on 10 shots. In the mini-game, City jumped out to a 1-0 lead but conceded two goals in the final five minutes and fell 2-1, eliminating them from the MASL playoffs.

Andrew Hoxie started the scoring 1:12 into the game. Salles tied the game off a corner kick 43 seconds later. Tony Donatelli regained the lead for Baltimore with 11:17 to play in the opening quarter.

Hoxie earned his second of the contest with 12:40 to play in the second quarter after a turnover caught Coughlin out of his net. Hoxie notched his third of the night three and a half minutes later after a restart. Vini Dantas scored on a shootout attempt after a Coughlin collided with a Blast player in the box.

Ubiparipovic cut the deficit to three after Lucio Gonzaga stripped a Blast defender and found the streaking forward on the far side 4:37 into the third quarter. Utica peppered the net with a number of chances but was unable to break through and trailed 5-2 heading into the fourth quarter.

Adriano Dos Santos put the Blast back up by four on the power play with 12:12 to play in the fourth quarter. Tony Donatelli pushed the lead to 7-2 at the 8:46 mark of the fourth. Slav struck again off a restart to put Utica back within four with 2:58 to play, but it was too little too late and Baltimore took Game Two.

Bo Jelovac scored on a sliding chip shot over Blast keeper William Vanzela to give Utica 1-0 lead 4:26 into the mini-game. Hoxie leveled things at one with a deflection goal with 5:37 to play in the mini-game. Dos Santos gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead with 1:33 to play in the mini-game. Utica threw everything at Vanzela but was unable to come up with an equalizer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.