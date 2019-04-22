Blues Recall Seven Players from Rampage

April 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Monday that the Blues have recalled seven players from the San Antonio Rampage.

Forwards Klim Kostin, Jordan Nolan, and Austin Poganski will join the Blues for their second-round playoff series, as will defensemen Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke, and Jake Walman.

Goaltender Jared Coreau was recalled by the Blues on Apr. 16.

Butler, 32, appeared in 51 games while serving his second season as captain of the Rampage, totaling two goals and 21 points. Butler also had a goal and an assist in 13 games with the Blues this season and played his 400th career NHL game on Dec. 11.

Reinke, 23, appeared in all 76 games during his rookie season with the Rampage, establishing new Rampage rookie records for defensemen with 12 goals, 33 assists, 45 points, and nine power play goals. He was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team, the fourth Rampage player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Walman, 23, totaled three goals and 13 points in 66 games with San Antonio. Mikkola, finished with two goals and nine points in 70 games.

Kostin, 19, had ten goals and 24 points in 66 games with the Rampage. The 31st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Kostin led the Rampage with 102 penalty minutes. He served as captain for Team Russia at the World Junior Championships, winning a bronze medal.

Nolan, 29, tied for the team-lead with 17 goals in his first season in San Antonio, finishing with 35 points in 59 games. He also appeared in 14 games with the Blues, notching two assists.

Poganski, 23, totaled nine goals and 31 points in 59 games during his rookie season with the Rampage.

Kostin, Walman, Mikkola and Poganski are all Blues draft picks.

Season-tickets for the 2019-2020 Rampage season are now on sale. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit sarampage.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.