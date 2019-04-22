'Canes Reassign Bishop to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Clark Bishop to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bishop, 23, recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 38 AHL games with the Checkers and three points (1g, 2a) in 20 games with the Hurricanes during the 2018-19 regular season. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has also skated in two playoff games with Charlotte this season. Bishop has registered 40 points (12g, 28a) in 148 career AHL regular season games and two goals in 10 career AHL playoff games. The St. John's, N.L., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

