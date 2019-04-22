Condors Host Game 3 of the Playoffs Tuesday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - After a split on the road, the Bakersfield Condors (1) return home to host the Colorado Eagles (4) in Games 3 and 4 of the Pacific Division Semi-Finals. Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 is in Bakersfield on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for both games are on sale at the links below.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Series tied, 1-1

Game 1 - Bakersfield 3, COLORADO 2 (BAK leads, 1-0)

Game 2 - COLORADO 4, Bakersfield 1 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23 - at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. (Game "A")

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 - at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. (Game "B")

Game 5* - Sunday, April 28 - at Bakersfield, 5 p.m. (Game "C")

*if necessary

GAME 3 - TUESDAY, APRIL 23 - 7 p.m. (Doors Open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by Adventist Health

