Monsters Announce Four Roster Moves

SYRACUSE, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team recalled defenseman Justin Wade from the ECHL's Florida Everblades, signed blue-liner Desmond Bergin to a professional tryout (PTO) deal, inked defenseman Will Lochead to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract and released d-man Keoni Texeira from his PTO agreement.

A 6'2", 255 lb. right-handed native of Aurora, IL, Wade, 25, supplied 0-1-1 with ten penalty minutes and a -4 rating in eight appearances for the Monsters this year and added 0-5-5 with 33 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 33 ECHL appearances for Florida. In four NCAA seasons with the University of Notre Dame from 2013-18, Wade contributed 2-15-17 with 114 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 117 appearances and added 5-13-18 with 208 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 152 USHL appearances for the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders spanning three seasons from 2010-13.

A 5'11", 190 lb. left-handed native of Natick, MA, Bergin, 26, registered 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 18 AHL appearances for the Providence Bruins, Milwaukee Admirals and Binghamton Devils this season and added 8-16-24 with 20 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 37 appearances for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. In 20 career AHL appearances for the Hartford Wolf Pack, Providence, Milwaukee and Binghamton spanning the past two seasons, Bergin logged 0-2-2 with six penalty minutes and a -4 rating. In 162 career ECHL appearances for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Adirondack spanning three seasons from 2016-19, Bergin contributed 30-63-93 with 56 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Bergin tallied 4-24-28 with 48 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 117 NCAA appearances for Harvard University spanning four seasons from 2012-16 and added 0-5-5 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 16 USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm and Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2011-12 campaign.

A 6'0", 196 lb. left-handed native of London, ON, Lochead, 21, supplied 6-11-17 with 92 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 54 appearances for the OHL's London Knights this season while serving as one of the team's assistant captains. In parts of four OHL seasons with the Niagara IceDogs and London from 2015-19, Lochead supplied 16-24-40 with 313 penalty minutes and a +40 rating in 210 games played. Lochead also appeared in one game for the University of Western Ontario this season.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 3 of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final series vs. the Syracuse Crunch, which Cleveland leads two games to none, on Tuesday with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:30 pm EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

