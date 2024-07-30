Utah Royals FC to Host Crystal Palace Women for Training Camp and Friendly

July 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC will host Crystal Palace Women in the Summer Soccer Showcase on August 16, 2024. The match presented by SharkNinja is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 pm MT at America First Field.

The Summer Soccer Showcase will culminate the first-ever overseas pre-season tour for Crystal Palace. The Eagles will travel to Utah for a week-long training camp at the newly constructed SharkNinja Performance Center in Herriman.

The English side won the Championship title and promotion to the 2024/25 Women's Super League for the first time in their history, garnering 46 points and a league best +35 goal differential. Welsh forward Elise Hughes won the golden boot with 16 goals.

Utah Royals FC are in the midst of the Olympic break and will be without Olympians **Amandine Henry** (FRA), **Ifeoma Onumonu** (NGA), **Macey Fraser** (NZL), and Mina Tanaka (JPN).

Utah began the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup with a 2-1 loss to Seattle Reign FC in Washington. Now back at America First Field, the Royals play host to the Portland Thorns on July 27 and Club Tijuana on July 31 in back-to-back home games. Tickets for each match can be found here.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.