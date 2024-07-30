Courage Acquires Brazilian Forward Aline Gomes

July 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has acquired Brazilian forward Aline Gomes (AH-lee-nee GO-mees) from Brazilian club Ferroviária for an agreed-upon fee and signed the 19-year-old to a guaranteed deal through the 2026 NWSL season plus an option for 2027.

Aline will be eligible to participate in team activities upon receipt of her P-1 Visa. Her contract will begin on August 1 when the secondary transfer window opens, and she will require an international roster spot.

Aline has spent the past four years with Ferroviária in Brazil's Série A1. Since debuting for the club at age 15 in 2021, she's made 31 appearances and scored 10 goals. Her most productive season came in 2023 when she scored nine goals in 13 games. The teenager had made eight appearances this season before the transfer.

"It's another great day in Courage Country as we welcome Aline to our club. Her pace and quality on the dribble make her extremely dynamic and she'll fit our style very well. She is widely considered one of the top young players in the world and has already earned experience with Brazil's first team at such a young age. We are elated that she's entrusted us with the next steps in her journey and development. We cannot wait to have her playing with us," said Head Coach Sean Nahas.

"I can say that I am living a great professional dream. Playing in one of the best leagues in the world, for a team that competes for the title will undoubtedly help me develop even more as a player, which motivates me the most. I am very happy and believe it will be a great experience. I am ready to do my best for the club and win many titles," said Aline.

Aline shined on the international stage for the Brazilian youth teams and earned her first call up to the senior team in March 2023, making her debut during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.