Utah Royals Concludes Summer Cup Group Stage against Club Tijuana

July 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-0-1, 3 pts) wraps up the group stage of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against Club Tijuana (1-0-1, 3 pts) on Wednesday July 30.

The Royals enter the match in good form, having triumphed 3-1 over Portland Thorns on matchday two of the tournament. Hannah Betfort, Ally Sentnor, and Michele Vasconcelos all found the back of the net against the Thorns in front of the home crowd on Saturday, marking the first win under interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets.

Betfort got the ball rolling in the third minute of play, putting a spectacular flick inside the far post as the ball came across her body. Sentnor doubled the lead soon after, cutting inside onto her left and unleashing a ferocious shot from outside the box beyond the Portland keeper. Portland brought the game back within one through Olivia Moultrie but Vasconcelos reestablished the two goal cushion in the 76th minute.

Wednesday's match against Club Tijuana marks the first time in the Summer Cup that Utah will take on an opponent from Mexico. Tijuana beat Seattle Reign 3-2 in Washington on matchday two after falling to Portland Thorns 5-0 in the first matchday. Aisha Solórzano recorded a hat trick against Seattle, and will be eager to continue her good form in Utah.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on CBS Sports Network or Paramount+ with Jill Lloyden and JP Dellacamera :: Utah Royals FC vs Club Tijuana | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT

As things currently stand, Utah Royals FC sits in second in the Summer Cup group on goal differential with all teams earning three points through two matches. Portland remains atop the group, while Seattle and Tijuana sit in third and fourth respectively. A win against Tijuana would give Utah a good chance to top the group, depending on the result of Seattle and Portland's match.

Following the third group match of Summer Cup, the Royals return to league action on August 23rd when Bay FC comes to Utah. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

