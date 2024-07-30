Forward Kirsten Wright Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

July 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville forward Kirsten Wright (22)

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Racing Louisville moved forward Kirsten Wright to the season-ending injury list, the club announced Tuesday.

Wright, who suffered a knee injury in Racing's preseason, was initially placed on the 45-day injured list in April.

"I am devastated that my injury has not yet let me return to play, but as I continue my rehab, I will be working as hard as I can to get back with the team," Wright said. "This has been a long journey, but I am surrounded by great staff and the best teammates to support me through it. I cannot wait to be back on the field when that time comes. Thank you for all the support and thoughtful messages during this time."

"I'm so sad for Kirsten because I know it meant a lot for her to compete this season," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "We wish her a speedy and healthy recovery. We look forward to supporting her through this process and her recovery back to the pitch. She gives her all to this club, and she's greatly appreciated."

Wright, 25, has been a regular starter for Racing over her three-year career, scoring six goals in 39 appearances, including 25 starts. She's tied for third among the club's all-time scoring list.

A two-time collegiate All-American and two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Wright is the only player in Racing club history to score a goal in an NWSL knockout stage game, with her first-half strike at Seattle standing as the game-winner in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals.

