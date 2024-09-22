Utah Royals Fall in Narrow Gotham Defeat

September 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, New Jersey (Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024) - Utah Royals (4-3-14, 15 pts, 14th NWSL) suffered a third straight defeat in a narrow 1-0 loss away to defending champions NJ/NY Gotham FC in both sides' latest NWSL encounter at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Gotham FC Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan netted the only goal of the contest, in the opening 45 minutes, condemning URFC to only its fourth defeat in nine games under interim head coach, Jimmy Coenraets.

URFC got off to a difficult start, suffering an early concession only three minutes into the contest. A quick exchange between Esther González and Lynn Williams released the latter in behind the Royals' defense with ample time and space to drill a low ball across the box and towards the back post into the path of Yazmeen Ryan. Ryan placed a first-time left-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

The visitors' best chance of the contest then arrived later in the 40th minute when captain Paige Monaghan found space of her own running into the right half-space of the hosts' defensive third before laying on a through ball down the line for Hannah Betfort whose first-time ball into the area found Cloe Lacasse at the back post. But her subsequent goal-bound effort was blocked near the line by a defender.

The team's next best chance came only minutes after that, on the cusp of halftime, through another ingenious individual piece of play from Monaghan. URFC's captain again managed to find time and space to dribble down the middle and into the hosts' half before releasing a lovely through ball towards Cameron Tucker who in turn delivered a beautifully weighted first-time cross into the path of Betfort arriving at the back post but her header could only find the left side netting.

In a tense, frustrating affair, goalkeeper Mandy Haught made a club-record nine saves, the most of any goalkeeper in a single game in the club's history, further enhancing her burgeoning reputation as one of the country's most talented shot-stoppers.

The occasion also marked a hundredth NWSL career appearance for Monaghan, coincidentally also making her the 100th different player to record a century of appearances in American women's football's top flight.

The Utah Royals return to action on Saturday, Sept. 28, for a home date against Racing Louisville at America First Field, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

UTA 0:1 GFC

GOALSCORING SUMMARY:

GFC: Y. Ryan (L. Williams) 3': A quick exchange between Esther González and Lynn Williams released the latter in behind the Royals defense with ample time and space to drill a low ball across the box and towards the back post into the path of Yazmeen Ryan who finished with aplomb with a first-time left-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy Haught; Olivia Griffitts, Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Zoe Burns (M. Pogarch, 75'); Claudia Zornoza (M. Cluff, 65'), Dana Foederer (A. Nyberg, 89'); Paige Monaghan, Cloe Lacasse, Cameron Tucker (M. Vasconcelos, 65'); Hannah Betfort

Subs not used: C. Roque, Julia Grosso, S. Murison

NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-2-3-1): A. Berger; J. Carter, E. Sonnett, T. Davidson, J. Nighswonger (M. Freeman, 87'); L. Williams (C. Dunne, 63'), D. Sheehan (M. Zerboni, 87'); Y. Ryan, R. Lavelle, E. Stevens (C. Kizer, 63'); E. González (Bruninha, 90')

Subs not used: M. Betos, C. Miller, T. Torres

Stats Summary: UTA / GFC

Possession: 48% / 52%

Shots: 12 / 16

Shots on Goal: 3 / 10

Corner Kicks: 4 / 6

Fouls: 15 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Cloe Lacasse (Yellow card, 44')

UTA: Hannah Betfort (Yellow card, 88')

