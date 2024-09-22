Houston Dash Earn Seventh Shutout of the Season in Victory Over Seattle Reign FC

September 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned their seventh shutout of the season tonight following their 1-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC at Shell Energy Stadium this evening. This was the first victory for assistant coach Ricky Clarke in league play and his third triumph of the year following back-to-back victories in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Houston took the lead in the 50th minute following a cross from Avery Patterson. The Seattle backline cleared the ball, but the rebound fell to forward Yuki Nagasato for a first-touch volley. This was her first goal of the season and second goal of the year. The 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup winner has now scored five game-winning goals in league play.

Houston's first opportunity of the match came in the eighth minute with an ambitious effort from Andressa that skipped past the far post. Houston continued to apply pressure moments later as forward Diana Ordóñez dribbled along the top of the box to create space for a shot that was blocked by the Reign backline.

Dash forward Michelle Alozie recovered a ball following a corner kick in the 33rd minute, but her shot just went over the crossbar. The forward is one of five Dash players to sign contract extensions prior to the start of free agency later this year.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the 49th minute after Andressa found space behind the Reign backline, but her shot was saved at the near post by the Seattle goalkeeper.

The crossbar denied Dash forward Barbara Olivieri in the 65th minute. Alozie played the ball into the heart of the box and the ball ultimately reached the Texas A&M product, but her shot from the edge of the box bounced out of play.

The Dash travel to Florida next weekend to face the Orlando Pride at Inter & Co Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can follow the action on ION. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4 to host the Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m. CT.

