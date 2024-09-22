Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Home Match against Portland Thorns FC

Tomorrow, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, Angel City is back at home against Portland Thorns FC. The match will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal and air nationally on CBS Sports Network. English- and Spanish-language radio broadcasts will be available on iHeart and 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio, respectively.

Matchup

Angel City's last game was a 1-2 loss on the road against Racing Louisville FC on September 14. Midfielder Meggie Dougherty-Howard scored Angel City's goal, with forwards Bethany Balcer and Janine Beckie scoring for Louisville.

Portland's most recent result was a 0-1 loss at home to the Chicago Red Stars where forward Ally Schlegal had the game-winner.

Angel City last played Portland on October 15, 2023, the last regular-season game of the season, at home in LA. The hosts won that game 5-1, which is still the club record for most goals and largest win margin in the regular season.

Angel City has a 1-1-2 (W-L-D) all-time regular-season record against Portland.

The Thorns are currently in 6th place with an 8-9-3 record; Angel City are in 10th with a 6-11-3 record.

Scouting Report

Portland head into this match on the heels of their worst losing streak in club history, having picked up no points in the last four games. They have scored just two goals in that time.

The Thorns have had a chaotic few seasons since winning their third NWSL Championship in 2022. Shortly after that season, the club parted ways with Head Coach Rhian Wilkinson, appointing then-Assistant Coach Mike Norris to manager a few months later; Norris, in turn, was shifted to technical director early in the 2024 season, while Rob Gale was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach. Gale was named permanent head coach in July.

In addition to the coaching changes and a change in ownership earlier this year, the team made a number of roster changes heading into 2024, including trading defenders Emily Menges and Natalia Kuikka and forward Janine Beckie- and, of course, midfielder Rocky Rodríguez, who now plays for Angel City.

Their roster additions in the early months of 2024 include former UCLA star Reilyn Turner up top, Canada international Jessie Fleming in the midfield, and Denmark international Isabella Obaze. Midseason, they also acquired forward Alexa Spaanstra via trade with Kansas City, as well as bringing in veteran Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from West Ham.

Portland's biggest scoring threat remains forward Sophia Smith, a recent gold medalist with the USWNT at the Paris Olympics. Smith is one of the most dynamic and dangerous goalscorers in the world; she currently has a conversion rate of 12.8%, the best in the NWSL. She's sitting in third place in the Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 17 appearances, as well as six assists, putting her in a three-way tie for second-most in the league.

