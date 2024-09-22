San Diego Wave Falls 1-0 to Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium

September 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC's Makenzy Doniak in action

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (4-10-7, 19 points) fell 1-0 to the Chicago Red Stars (9-10-2, 29 points) at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Despite conceding a 12th-minute goal to Brazilian forward Ludmilla, the Wave outshot (28-9) and out-possessed (63.2%-36.8%) Chicago throughout the match. Rookie Mya Jones came close to leveling the score for San Diego on two occasions, forcing a save in the 25th minute before hitting the post four minutes later. Additionally, the Wave nearly provided some late-game dramatics when second-half substitute Amirah Ali flicked a header that went just over the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns home to host the Portland Thorns at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 for the club's annual Latino Heritage Night, presented by McDonald's. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT with tickets available here and the match will be broadcast live on ion.

Notes:

San Diego attempted 28 shots in this game, the highest total in a single match in the NWSL this season.

Defender Perle Morroni earned her first NWSL regular season start and appearance for San Diego after making her Wave debut on Wednesday in the club's Concacaf match. The French international signed with the Wave on Aug. 22 from Olympique Lyonnais.

Kyra Carusa (thigh), Savannah McCaskill (lower leg), Morgan Messner (hand), and Kaitlyn Torpey (lower leg) were unavailable for selection due to injury.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:1 Chicago Red Stars

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Ludmila (1) (Anderson, 1) 12'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Morroni (Caution) 15'

SD - Sánchez (Caution) 30'

SD - Lundkvist (Caution) 55'

CHI - Bike (Caution) 83'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Lundkvist, D Girma, D Wesley (McNabb HT), D Morroni (Colaprico 67'), M van Egmond, M Doniak (Bennett 85'), M Barcenas (Shaw 66'), F Cascarino, F Sánchez, F Jones (Ali 66')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Westphal, M Ascanio

Chicago Red Stars: GK Naeher ©, D Malham, D Anderson, D Roccaro, D Kuikka, M Grosso, M Franklin, M Schlegel (Nesbeth 72'), F Joseph (Bike 72'), F Ludmila (Groom 90+1'), F Swanson,

Subs not used: GK Wood, D Milazzo, M Bianchi, M Curran, F Gomes, F Griffith

Attendance: 5,045

Stats Summary: SD / CHI

Shots: 28 / 9

Shots on Target: 3 / 2

Saves: 2 / 2

Corners: 9 / 9

Fouls: 12 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 5

Possession: 63.2% / 36.8%

