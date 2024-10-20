Utah Royals Draw Final Road Game at Angel City FC 1-1

October 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES, California - Utah Royals FC (7-14-4, 25pts, 10th NWSL) draw at Angel City FC (7-12-6, 24pts, 11th NWSL) 1-1 for the final away game during the inaugural year back in the league.

Both sides entered Sunday's match eliminated from the postseason courtesy of Abby Dehlkemper's 83rd minute game winner for Bay FC in their 1-0 win over North Carolina Courage moving the playoff line to 31 points, an unreachable mark for both Angel City and the Royals.

The first half of action was level between the two sides with the statistics fairing nearly 50/50. URFC held the slight advantage in possession (54/46), shots (10/5), shots on goal (4/1), total passes (241/208) and passing accuracy (91/85).

Claudia Zornoza was the difference maker in the first forty-five minutes. Zornoza took the ball after URFC was awarded a free kick just inside the attacking third and unleashed a rocket to the near post, beating ACFC keeper DiDi Haracic for the first goal of the night.

The set-piece goal marks a league leading eighth goal from outside the box this year. The Royals are now tied with the 2018 North Carolina Courage for second most in a season only trailing the 2016 Orlando Pride.

The hosts tied up the match in the 57th converting off a corner thanks to an acrobatic goal from Sydney Leroux. Leroux took a touch of her chest before volleying the shot up and over Mandy Haught from outside the box.

As the final whistle blew URFC maintained the advantage in shots (21/14) and shots on goal (10/4) but nine saves from Didi Haracic kept the Royals out of the net for a second time preventing a game-winning goal from the blue-and-gold.

URFC moves to 7-4-2 under interim coach Jimmy Coenraets in all competitions entering decision day. Utah Royals FC hold the third best record in the league during that span.

Utah Royals ride a four game unbeaten streak into Decision Day, returning home to host NJ/NY Gotham FC for Fan Appreciation Night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field. Tickets are available at rsl.com/utahroyals.

LA 1: 1 UTA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Claudia Zornoza (unassisted) 21': After URFC was awarded a freekick inside the attacking third Zornoza opted to take the ball. With her eye on the net Zornoza unleashed a rocket from her lethal left foot, beating Didi Haracic to the near post.

LA: Sydney Leroux (Gisele Thompson) 57': Looking for an equalizer ACFC cross the ball to the edge of the box of a corner. Gisele Thompson connected with the cross heading it forward where Sydney Leroux took a touch with her chest before volleying a chipshot over Mandy Haught.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Kare Del Fava ©, Zoe Burns; Ana Tejada, Caludia Zornoza, Ally Sentnor; Cloé Lacasse (Cameron Tucker, 36), Mina Tanaka, Brecken Mozingo (Hannah Betfort, 61)

Subs not used: Julia Grosso, Agnes Nyberg, Michele Vasconcelos, Darielle O'Brien, Christina Roque, Shae Murison

Angel City FC (4-3-3): Didi Haracic; Madison Curry (Gisele Thompson, 46), Sarah Gorden ©, Megan Reid, Jasmyne Spencer; Katie Zelem, Meggie Dougherty-Howard (Raquel Rodriguez, 74), Madison Hammond (Lily Nabet, 77); Alyssa Thompson, Messiah Bright (Christen Press, 67), Claire Emslie (Sydney Leroux, 46)

Subs not used: Hannah Stambaugh, Angelina Anderson, Katie Johnson, Elizabeth Eddy

Stats Summary: LA / UTA

Possession: 51 / 49

Shots: 14 / 21

Shots on Goal: 4 / 10

Corner Kicks: 6 / 6

Fouls: 12 / 5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LA: Madison Curry (Caution, 20')

LA: Alyssa Thompson (Caution, 22')

LA: Katie Zelem (Caution, 40')

