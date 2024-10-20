Chicago Red Stars Fall to Washington Spirit, 2-0
October 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars News Release
WASHINGTON - The Chicago Red Stars, in their last regular-season road match, fell to the Washington Spirit, 2-0. The defeat featured forward Rosella Ayane's Red Stars debut and first start for the club, making Ayane the first Moroccan to feature in the National Women's Soccer League. Chicago finish their regular season at home against the Kansas City Current at 2:00 p.m. CT November 3 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
KEY MOMENTS:
11' The Washington Spirit break free in the central midfield and get a look at goal, but Chicago keeper Alyssa Naeher bats the ball down and the shot is cleared from danger
18' On defense, Red Star Natalia Kuikka turns the possession into an attack and progresses the ball up the field with passes to Jameese Joseph and Mallory Swanson. Swanson sets up a chance for Julia Grosso, whose shot from distance flies just too high
31' A corner for Washington bounces around the box before finding a Spirit player alone by the back post, who makes the Red Stars pay with a well-placed shot, 1-0 Washington
32' Chicago's defense sends the ball into the attacking third and Swanson takes possession, dancing around two defenders, but her shot falls into the arms of Washington keeper, Aubrey Kingsbury
41' Chicago's Grosso finds Ludmila on the right side of the wing. The Brazilian feint's before immediately using her dribbling ability to weave in and out of defenders and into Washington's 18-yard box, but the Spirit finally get a touch on the ball and clear it out of danger
58' Taylor Malham rockets the ball from the midline into the box for waiting Red Stars Shea Groom and Jameese Joseph at the far post, but the ensuing header doesn't find the back of the net
71' After a play leads to confrontation on the pitch and VAR review, Washington's Rosemonde Kouassi and Chicago's Ludmila are sent off
83' Washington intercept a ball coming from Chicago's back line and find a Spirit player in the box. Naeher is forced to come out and defend, but a cross comes too early and another Spirit player puts it in the back of the net to extend their lead, 2-0 Washington
88' Trinity Rodman takes a shot at goal from the right side of Chicago's 18-yard box, but Naeher extends to get a glove on the ball and tip it over the crossbar
90+7' Chicago send a ball deep past Washington's back line that finds Nadia Gomes. The forward cuts back to her left foot and takes a shot at goal, but a well-positioned Naeher stops the ball from finding the net
GAME NOTES:
Forward, Rosella Ayane, earned her first start and first minutes as a Red Stars this afternoon. Ayane is the first Moroccan international to play in the NWSL
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's start this match marked her 141st start as a Red Star. Naeher now ranks second in club history for most starts as a Red Star, behind former Red Star Arin Wright's 143 starts.
Next Game
Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current November 3, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium
Goals by Half
1 2 F
WAS 1 1 2
CHI 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
WAS: 31' Heather Stainbrook, 83' Makenna Morris (Hatch)
CHI:
Disciplinary Report
WAS: 47' Hal Hershfelt (Yellow Card), 70' Rosemonde Kouassi (Red Card), 90+4 Heather Stainbrook (Yellow Card)
CHI: 30' Shea Groom (Yellow Card)
Lineups
WAS: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Krueger (Kate Wiesner), Esme Morgan (Annaïg Butel), Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle, Hal Hershfelt, Heather Stainbrook, Rosemonde Kouassi, Courtney Brown (Trinity Rodman), Makenna Morris (Brittany Ratcliffe), Ashley Hatch (Lena Silano)
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Cari Roccaro, Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka (Camryn Biegalski), Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso (Leilanni Nesbeth), Mallory Swanson (Chardonnay Curran), Rosella Ayane (Shea Groom), Ludmila, Jameese Joseph (Nádia Gomes)
