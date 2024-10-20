Watch Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN

October 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

The Story:

The Pride will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they travel to Red Bull Arena to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC. In the first meeting between the two clubs, the Pride came away with a 2-0 victory at Inter&Co Stadium. Adriana scored a brace within the first 20 minutes of the match to give the Pride control.

With a win on Sunday, the Pride can break the NWSL record for most wins in a single season at 18. Orlando's next point will break the NWSL record for most points in a single season with 58.

Marta is one assist away from her 20th all-time in her NWSL career. The Brazilin also scored her eighth goal of the season against the Washington Spirit, extending her all-time Club lead at 39.

Quote of the Week:

"It's two teams that are at the top of the table, obviously it's going to be competitive. They've [Gotham FC] got a lot of good quality players, so it'll be a good challenge for us to go away from home and hopefully bring back three points."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns 2 (10/11/24, Providence Park)

Goal-Scorers: Morgan Weaver, Christine Sinclair

Gotham's Last Matchup: NJ/NY Gotham FC 2, Chicago Red Stars 0 (10/12/24, SeatGeek Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Lynn Williams, Esther González

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 8-6-5 (Home: 4-4-2, Away: 4-2-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 (9/1/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.