Preview: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

October 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

WASHINGTON - Fresh off clinching a spot in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs, the Chicago Red Stars (10-12-2, 32 pts), finish out the club's regular-season road lineup facing off with the Washington Spirit (16-6-2, 50 pts) at 4:00 p.m. CT, October 20, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. With a postseason appearance already guaranteed for both sides, a win for the Red Stars and a Portland loss would officially secure sixth place on the league table for Chicago, but getting three points against the second place Washington side won't be easy.

Where to Watch

Stream: Marquee Sports Network, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell to New Jersey/New York at home, 0-2

WAS: Washington stunned visitors Louisville, 4-1

Storylines

Capitol Competition: The Red Stars and the Spirit take the pitch Sunday sharing similar goals: create space between themselves and the opponent directly below them in the standings, set up a strong playoff entrance and increase their goal differential. Neither team can move higher in the standings than they are now, but claiming victory October 20 could add security in their position before playoffs. With their final regular-season matchups against other potential playoff opponents, both the Red Stars and Spirit stand to earn critical power from victory. Additionally, each offense and defense will want to record a flawless performance, as the close race in the standings determining quarterfinal playoff opponents could come down to goal differential tiebreakers. Head coach Lorne Donaldson likes to say Chicago approaches every competition like it's a playoff match, and this week, that mentality feels more like reality than ever before.

Postseason Prospectus: The road to the 2024 NWSL Playoffs has been long and winding, but the finale is coming up so fast that fans may blink and find themselves in the offseason. Many playoff details are still undetermined; only the first-place Orlando Pride and fifth-place North Carolina Courage have their position locked, meaning no team, other than Orlando, knows their quarterfinal grounds or opponent. The sixth-place Red Stars can't rise, but depending on results, the club can fall down to eighth place in the standings. Chicago can secure a sixth position finish with a win over Washington and if Racing Louisville FC defeats Portland Thorns FC this week, but they still wouldn't have solidified quarterfinal details. The Red Stars are closing out the season taking on three of their potential opponents, though: the Kansas City Current, New Jersey/New York Gotham FC (0-2, L) and the Washington Spirit. If the Red Stars don't end up facing the Orlando Pride, the short turnaround between their most recent regular-season meeting and the quarterfinals may become an edge for Chicago against their playoff opponent. Fans shouldn't miss the action and reserve their calendars exclusively for NWSL watching this weekend.

The Schlegel Spark: Rotating back into Chicago's starting lineup for the last five matches, forward Ally Schlegel has been key to the Red Stars attack. Despite not recording a full 90 minute performance in any of Chicago's last five outings, Schlegel's impact has been felt: her only two shots ended as two goals, and the Colorado native has created five total chances in two of the three matches she didn't score. Add Schlegel's speed to the quick feet of teammates Ludmila and Mallory Swanson while the trio visibly continues to build chemistry, and you get a dangerous Red Stars offense. The threat of Ludmila, Schlegel and Swanson hasn't yet hit a peak either, setting the stage for an electric finish as Chicago gears up for playoffs. Bring on the Schle-goals.

