Utah Is Matikka's Next Stop

Waterloo, Iowa - Utah's new National Hockey League team doesn't have a nickname yet, but they do now have a former Waterloo Black Hawk who could make an impact on their organization following Monday's signing of forward Miko Matikka to an entry-level contract.

This fall, Salt Lake City will be the new home of the relocated Arizona Coyotes. Arizona had selected Matikka during the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Over the past two seasons, the big forward from Finland has made a strong impression in the United States Hockey League and the NCAA.

Matikka came to North America to join the Madison Capitols in the fall of 2022. During the middle stages of the season, he was traded to Waterloo with enough time left to skate in 30 Black Hawks games. Matikka scored 11 goals and distributed nine assists. He also swung from -9 in Madison to +14 for the Hawks. All totaled, Matikka finished with 55 points (27 goals, 28 assists) across 58 contests.

As a freshman with the Denver Pioneers last winter, Matikka became an NCAA champion. The Pioneers were 32-9-3, and Matikka was one of two 20-goal scorers on the team. He also charted 13 assists to land seventh in total scoring. Matikka was prolific on the power play; his six power play goals placed second on the team.

Waterloo has a pair of previous NHL-level ties to the former Coyotes organization. Beginning in 2018, Vinnie Hinostroza played in Arizona for two seasons. Hinostroza skated in 140 Coyotes regular season games during 2018/19 and 2019/20. Then last winter, Zach Sanford was briefly with the club, dressing for 11 Arizona games before being claimed from the waiver list by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matikka now seeks to become the latest former Waterloo player to appear in the NHL. During the 2023/24 campaign, 15 different former Black Hawks were in the lineup for at least one NHL contest. Since the beginning of the 2018/19 season, 13 Waterloo alumni have made their NHL debuts.

