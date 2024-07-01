Smith Signs with Chicago

Waterloo, Iowa - Former Waterloo Captain Craig Smith will become part of a quickly expanding group of skaters who have played for the Black Hawks in the Cedar Valley before joining the Blackhawks in Chicago.

Smith signed a one-year contract with Chicago on Monday. The move comes after the Blackhawks acquired two other former Waterloo skaters within the 2023/24 campaign, then chose the Hawks' top goal-scorer during the 2024 NHL Draft.

In January, Chicago added Zach Sanford in a waiver transaction and also traded for Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Sanford has since signed a 2024/25 contract with the Blackhawks and is likely to compete for a roster spot this fall. Meanwhile on Saturday, Chicago drafted forward John Mustard, who paced Waterloo with 29 goals last winter. Mustard was picked during the third round. He will be a freshman at Providence College this fall.

Smith was previously a scoring star with Waterloo. In 2008/09, he paced the Hawks with 76 points (28 goals, 48 assists) to tie for second in the United States Hockey League. It was the culmination of a junior career which included 157 regular season games, 49 goals, and 68 assists. Smith was part of Waterloo's 2006/07 Anderson Cup championship team. He also contributed to Black Hawks appearances in two USHL Clark Cup Finals, notching three goals and seven assists in 18 career playoff games.

Following Smith's final season in Waterloo, he was chosen by the Nashville Predators during the Fourth Round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Making his NHL debut for the Predators in 2011, he spent the majority of his career there, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. More recently, Smith has also appeared for the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, and Dallas Stars. With 928 regular season NHL games to his credit, Smith stands second among Black Hawks alumni, trailing only former Dallas teammate Joe Pavelski. He has scored 211 regular season games and needs just two more to equal Jason Blake for second-most by a former Waterloo player.

In addition to Pitlick and Sanford, former Black Hawks Vinnie Hinostroza and Blake Hillman have gone on to play for Chicago. The Blackhawks will become the sixth NHL club to have five or more former Waterloo Black Hawks appear in at least one regular season game.

