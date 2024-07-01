Burnevik & Moline Selected in NHL Draft

July 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MIDDLETON, Wisc. - The Madison Capitols are proud to have had multiple players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft. Austin Burnevik was selected 182nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks. Austin Moline was selected 205th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Burnevik lit up the USHL during the 2023-24 season for Madison. Among all players in the league, the St. Cloud State commit ranked second in goals in the league(40) and in seventh in points(71). He broke Madison's Tier I single-season records in both goals and points, topping each category by sixteen more than the previous record.

The forward becomes the fourth Capitols player selected by Anaheim. The others that were selected by the Ducks organization are Rocky Welsing(1994), Garrett Metcalf(2015), and Kyle Kukkonen(2021).

Moline was selected in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft by the Capitols after a successful career at Shattuck-St. Mary's. The tall, right-shot defenseman helped lead the U18 team at SSM to a national championship this spring in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2024 NHL Draft was also held in Las Vegas, so it's been a spring to remember for his family.

The defenseman becomes the third Capitols player selected by Philadelphia. The others that were selected by the Flyers organization are Scott Billey(1988) and Kirk Daubenspeck(1992).

Madison has had fourteen players selected in the ten seasons since returning to the USHL in 2014. This marks the fifth consecutive draft that the Capitols have had a player selected, third straight with multiple selected. The organization has had eight players over that span.

