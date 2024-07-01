Back to the Future for MacDonald

Waterloo, Iowa - The Colorado Avalanche gave Jacob MacDonald his first prolonged chance to play at the NHL level, and Monday the former Waterloo Black Hawk signed a free agent contract which will bring him back to Denver.

The two-year deal comes less than two years after MacDonald was traded to the San Jose Sharks. Despite battling injuries last winter, the 31-year-old scored a career-high seven goals for the Sharks in 2023/24. MacDonald also recorded a pair of assists, and those nine total points matched his highest previous mark, set in 2020/21 over 33 games for Colorado.

MacDonald has appeared in 135 career NHL contests. Seventy-four of those games were played during parts of three seasons with the Avalanche. MacDonald made his NHL debut in 2018 during a short stint with the Florida Panthers and scored a goal in his very first game. During parts of five seasons, he has 10 goals and 17 assists.

At the USHL level, MacDonald came to Waterloo midway through the 2009/10 season and was one of the youngest players on the team. Nonetheless, he was responsible for four goals and six assists with a +7 plus/minus differential during 29 games. A year later, he ranked second in scoring for the Hawks with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists). MacDonald's time in Waterloo prepared him for a successful college career at Cornell University.

MacDonald is the fourth former Black Hawk to sign a contract since the opening of the 2024 free agency period earlier today. Defenseman Brandon Montour moved from the Florida Panthers to the Seattle Kraken. Forward Craig Smith will be a Chicago Blackhawk next year after spending last season with the Dallas Stars. Forward Miko Matikka inked his entry-level contract with the Utah Hockey Club, officially departing from Denver after one year of college hockey.

