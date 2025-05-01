USL Super League Player of the Month: April
May 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Poole Wins April Coach of the Month; Leshnak Murphy, Studer, Corbin Make Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Trio of Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to USL Super League's Team of the Month for April - Dallas Trinity FC
- Sporting JAX Appoints Gator Veteran Alan Kirkup as Associate Head Coach of USL Super League Women's Team - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Inspiring Girls' Soccer Celebration Launches Tampa Bay Sun Foundation - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- TECO to Power Free Youth Soccer Clinics - Tampa Bay Sun FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Zephyr FC Triumphs 3-2 over Tampa Bay Sun FC in Thrilling Showdown
- USL Spokane and Eastern Washington University Unite to Empower the Next Generation of Sports Professionals
- Zephyr FC Falls Short on the Road to Carolina Ascent FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Extends Unbeaten Streak with Another Victory in Lexington
- USL Spokane Spotlights Local Investors