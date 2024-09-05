USA Hockey National Team Development Program Comes to Albuquerque

September 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







New Mexicans have a chance to see some of the best ice hockey players in the world next Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 as USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (US NTDP) Under-17 team comes to face the New Mexico Ice Wolves© North American Hockey League (NAHL) team. Both games are at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. The NM Ice Wolves officially begin their 2024-2025 regular season the following weekend and will use the two games against the US NTDP to sharpen their skills before the season. During the 2024 NHL Draft 13 former US NTDP players were selected so the test is a solid one for the NM Ice Wolves ahead of their sixth season in the NAHL which celebrates its 50th season in 2024-2025. Tickets for the two US NTDP games as well as regular season games for the NM Ice Wolves can be found at tickets@nmicewolves.com

For more information on the US NTDP program please visit https://www.usahockeyntdp.com/

