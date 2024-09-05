USA Hockey National Team Development Program Comes to Albuquerque
September 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
New Mexicans have a chance to see some of the best ice hockey players in the world next Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 as USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (US NTDP) Under-17 team comes to face the New Mexico Ice Wolves© North American Hockey League (NAHL) team. Both games are at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. The NM Ice Wolves officially begin their 2024-2025 regular season the following weekend and will use the two games against the US NTDP to sharpen their skills before the season. During the 2024 NHL Draft 13 former US NTDP players were selected so the test is a solid one for the NM Ice Wolves ahead of their sixth season in the NAHL which celebrates its 50th season in 2024-2025. Tickets for the two US NTDP games as well as regular season games for the NM Ice Wolves can be found at tickets@nmicewolves.com
For more information on the US NTDP program please visit https://www.usahockeyntdp.com/
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024
- USA Hockey National Team Development Program Comes to Albuquerque - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- 2024-25 Season Schedule Released, Wranglers to Open Season on the Road - Amarillo Wranglers
- Training Camp Day 7: 3 Takeaways - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- War in Watford Preview - Minot Minotauros
- Budweiser Bull Pen to Receive Significant Upgrades, Home Opener Set for October 25th - Amarillo Wranglers
- Wilderness Bring Hockey Back with Pre-Season Action - Minnesota Wilderness
- Training Camp Day 6: 3 Takeaways - New Mexico Ice Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.