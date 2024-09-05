Budweiser Bull Pen to Receive Significant Upgrades, Home Opener Set for October 25th

Amarillo, TX - The Wranglers 2024-25 home opener against the Colorado Grit has been moved to October 25th amid upgrades to the Budweiser Bull Pen.

Hockey season is right around the corner, and the Wranglers are gearing up for their fourth season in the North American Hockey League. Training Camp is underway as the Wranglers prepare for their season opener against the Oklahoma Warriors at Blazers Ice Center on September 13th. After qualifying for the playoffs for the second consecutive time last season, this is a team with legitimate championship aspirations heading into opening weekend.

However, the start to this season is unlike any other the Wranglers have experienced since their inception in 2021. Because for the first time in a long time, there is no ice at the Budweiser Bull Pen at the beginning of September. But there is no reason to worry, as the delay comes for a good reason.

Through an agreement with the city of Amarillo, the Amarillo Civic Center, and the Wranglers, a significant capital investment has been put into upgrading the cooling plant, resurfacing the floor, and installing new boards and glass in the Coliseum. This is not only an investment by the city into the Civic Center, but an investment in the Amarillo Wranglers - showing an agreement that the city wants the Wranglers, and the Wranglers want to stay in Amarillo.

"We're incredibly excited about the city's investment in the Wranglers and the hockey community here in Amarillo," said Wranglers Owner and President Austin Sutter. "This shows the city's confidence in what we're building, and we're honored to continue providing top-tier entertainment and ice sports events that bring people to our great city. This investment allows us to not only enhance the experience for our fans but also strengthen Amarillo's economy through the sport of hockey. We're here to stay for many years to come."

Hockey has been a staple in the Texas Panhandle since 1968 when the Civic Center first opened with the arrival of the original Amarillo Wranglers of the Central Hockey League. In 1996 the Amarillo Rattlers/Gorillas called the Coliseum home until 2010. Amarillo got its first taste of NAHL hockey in 2010 with the arrival of the Amarillo Bulls, who brought the Robertson Cup to Amarillo in 2013. The current Wranglers have played at the Civic Center since 2021 and with the recent upgrades to their home venue, it's safe to say that hockey in the Texas Panhandle is here to stay for good and the Wranglers will play at the Bull Pen for many years to come. The Civic Center is a historic building that has helped grow the game of hockey in the Texas Panhandle and created many memories for those who have played, coached, or attended games in its storied past. The Wranglers are proud to have called it home for the last three years and are excited to continue to call it home for generations to come.

Because of the ongoing upgrades at the Civic Center, the Wranglers have been practicing and holding Training Camp at the Amarillo Ice Ranch. The Ice Ranch is the only public ice skating rink in the Texas Panhandle and conveniently sits just across the street from the Civic Center. While fans are eager to see the Wranglers hit the ice this season, it'll have to wait until October 25th when the Wranglers host the Colorado Grit in the home opener for the first game of a three-game set.

Until then, the Wranglers will hit the road for a historic 11-game road trip to open the season. The Wranglers will open the season on 9/13 and 9/14 with a two-game set against the Oklahoma Warriors, followed by a two-game meeting with the Colorado Grit on 9/20 and 9/21. Then they will take part in the 21st annual NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN, from 9/26-9/28, squaring off against the Maryland Black Bears, New Hampshire Mountain Kings, and Fairbanks Ice Dogs. On 10/4 and 10/5, the Wranglers will make their way to NYTEX Sports Centre to take on longtime rival and the reigning Roberston Cup Champion Lone Star Brahmas before wrapping up the road trip in Shreveport against the Mudbugs on 10/18 and 10/19. This will be the longest road trip in Wranglers franchise history, spanning 36 days in 5 different cities, spanning an impressive 4,735 miles in travel. It may be longer than usual until the Wranglers can greet their fans for the first time at the Bull Pen this season, but it will be well worth the wait.

Just because the Wranglers open the season on the road doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the action until the home opener. All Amarillo Wranglers games this season will be streamed live on NATV - the exclusive streaming service of the North American Hockey League. Head to www.nahltv.com to subscribe and watch any Wranglers game live or on-demand this season.

