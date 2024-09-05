Wilderness Bring Hockey Back with Pre-Season Action

Hockey returns to Cloquet this weekend as the Minnesota Wilderness will play their lone 2024-25 pre-season home contest Friday night.

The Wilderness welcomes the Austin Bruins at Northwoods Credit Union Arena for the first of a 2-game home-and-home series. It marks the first game for the Wilderness since the 2024 Robertson Cup playoffs. Minnesota fell to the Anchorage Wolverines in the best-of-five series 3-games-to-one, with the final game played on April 27.

Four players return from last season's Wilderness squad. Forwards Logan Nagle and Nate Murray, defenseman Brandt Dubey and goaltender Nick Erickson will don the green, white and grey once again this season. They are part of a 31-player roster that began training camp on Monday. The team will eventually need to reduce its numbers first down to 25 after this weekend, and then to 23 by the end of September.

Friday's contest is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available for $5.

Saturday's contest is set for 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Arena in Austin.

Minnesota opens the 24-25 regular season on Sept. 13 for the first of a 2-game home series versus the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

