2024-25 Season Schedule Released, Wranglers to Open Season on the Road

September 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The season is almost upon us, and the 2024-25 schedule has been officially confirmed and released.

The Wranglers home opener against the Colorado Grit has been moved to October 25th as the Budweiser Bull Pen receives significant upgrades. This includes upgrading the cooling plant, resurfacing the floor, and installing new boards and glass in the Coliseum. The home opener is the first of a three-game set against the Colorado Grit to end the month of October.

But before the home opener, the Wranglers will hit the road for a historic 11-game road trip to open the season. The Wranglers will open the season on 9/13 and 9/14 with a two-game set against the Oklahoma Warriors, followed by a two-game meeting with the Colorado Grit on 9/20 and 9/21. Then they will take part in the 21st annual NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN, from 9/26-9/28, squaring off against the Maryland Black Bears, New Hampshire Mountain Kings, and Fairbanks Ice Dogs. On 10/4 and 10/5, the Wranglers will make their way to NYTEX Sports Centre to take on longtime rival and the reigning Roberston Cup Champion Lone Star Brahmas before wrapping up the road trip in Shreveport against the Mudbugs on 10/18 and 10/19. This will be the longest road trip in Wranglers franchise history, spanning 36 days in 5 different cities, spanning an impressive 4,735 miles in travel. It may be longer than usual until the Wranglers can greet their fans for the first time at the Bull Pen this season, but it will be well worth the wait.

Following the home opener, Amarillo will host the Shreveport Mudbugs and the Odessa Jackalopes for two games each on the first two weekends of November to conclude what will be a season long 7-game homestand.

The Wranglers meet and host the El Paso Rhinos for the first time this season on November 22nd at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Amarillo will play El Paso eight times this season.

The holiday season's home for entertainment will be the Budweiser Bull Pen, as the Wranglers host the Colorado Grit for a two game set starting on December 20th, rival Lone Star Brahmas for one game on December 27th, and the Odessa Jackalopes on December 28th and New Year's Eve.

The much anticipated first meeting between the Amarillo Wranglers and New Mexico Ice Wolves since their 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs series is set for January 17th and 18th at the Budweiser Bull Pen. The Wranglers will play the Ice Wolves only four times this season, making a visit to Outpost Ice Arenas on March 7th and 8th.

The month of March will see the Wranglers on the road for eight games, but fans will be treated to a three game set between the Wranglers and the Lone Star Brahmas starting March 14th at the Budweiser Bull Pen.

The Wranglers will end the season with a three game homestand split between two different opponents. Amarillo will host Oklahoma on April 4th and 5th, and Colorado on April 7th in the regular season finale.

Stay tuned for the release of the 2024-25 promotional schedule.

Just because the Wranglers open the season on the road doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the action until the home opener. All Amarillo Wranglers games this season will be streamed live on NATV - the exclusive streaming service of the North American Hockey League. Head to www.nahltv.com to subscribe and watch any Wranglers game live or on-demand this season.

Make sure you follow the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube for exclusive content and to stay up to date with all the news of the 2024-25 season.

