Upcoming Promos

May 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars will return home to take on their in-state opponents, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in a six-game series, beginning on May 28th.

Make sure to mark your calendars for all of our upcoming promo nights:

May 28 - Silver Slugger Tuesday, presented by Homewood at Williamsport

May 29 - Education Day, Double Dog Wednesday, presented by Hearty Pet; Bring your dogs to the ballpark and enjoy 2 for 1 hot dogs!

May 30 - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Central City Liquors ($3 16 ounce domestic drafts/$5 16 ounce import and craft drafts)

May 31 - Mental Health Awareness Night; Fireworks presented by Xfinity

June 1 - Wrestling Night, ft. live wrestling and pro wrestling appearances

June 2 - Sunday Funday (pregame catch on the field, autographs and more); Youth Baseball Night; Pillowcase Giveaway to first 1000 kids 14 & under, presented by P&G

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.