Gastonia Goes 5-1 as 'Gastronauts' in Home Stand against Charleston, Lexington

May 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Jake Gatewood's walkoff grand slam on Tuesday night began the start of a 5-1 home stand for the Gastonia "Gastronauts", as the Club swept first-place Charleston and took two out of three from Lexington.

While donning the all white space-themed uniforms for six games, the Gastonia bats broke out in a big way. The offense propelled the Gastronauts to the sweep over the Dirty Birds, while pitching led the way against the Legends.

Gastonia entered the first series four games back of Charleston.

After Gatewood played hero on Tuesday, the offense put up 19 runs on 15 hits in a 19-9 rout of Charleston on Wednesday.

The team then finished off the sweep on Thursday, winning 5-3, pulling to within a game of the Dirty Birds in the South Division.

Gastonia cruised to a 9-1 victory against Lexington on Saturday night, before splitting a doubleheader on Sunday, winning 2-0 before falling 2-1.

All in all, Gastonia is tied for first place in the South with - guess who - the High Point Rockers.

In the only home stand this season where the team is representing the Gastronauts, the team outscored its opponents 47-22.

The Club hit eight home runs, recorded double-digit hits in three of the six games and made its way atop the division.

Top Hitters from the Home Stand:

Kevin Watson Jr: 8-for-22 (.364), HR, 12 RBI

- All 12 RBI came in the series against Charleston, with Watson Jr setting a franchise record on May 15 with 9 RBI. Knocking in nine runs is the third most in a single game in ALPB history.

Jake Gatewood: 6-for-19 (.316), 2 HR, 10 RBI

- Aside from his walkoff grand slam on May 14, Gatewood hit a two-run homer on May 18 and recorded at least 1 RBI in the first four games of the home stand.

Jack Reinheimer: 6-for-18 (.333), 4 RBI, 9 runs scored

- Reinheimer's five runs scored on May 15 is tied for second all-time in a single game in Atlantic League history.

Dean Miller: 5-for-14 (.357), 2 HR, 3 RBI

- Miller entered the home stand with one homer on the year and now exits with three. He lifted off on May 15 with a two-run shot and on May 19 with a solo blast in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Miller was responsible for one of the two runs Gastonia scored in the contest against Lexington.

Josh Stowers: 7-for-22 (.318), HR, 5 RBI

- Stowers hit his sixth homer of 2024 on May 18, which ties him with Gatewood for the most on the team.

Eric De La Rosa: 5-for-8 (.625), 1 RBI

- The Gastonia right fielder wasn't with the team for the series against Charleston, but made his return in a big way during the weekend series. De La Rosa reached base four times on May 18.

Patrick Mazeika: 5-for-19 (.263), 2 HR, 5 RBI

- After the catcher's two-run shot on May 14, he went yard once more on May 16. This long ball was a three-run blast in the first inning, which proved to be huge for Gastonia in its 5-3 win.

Top Pitchers from the Home Stand:

LJay Newsome: 7.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 Ks

- The former Seattle Mariner had his best outing of the season in Game 1 of the doubleheader on May 19 against Lexington. He pitched a complete-game shutout and picked up the win. Newsome improved to 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA on the season.

Sean Poppen: 4.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 Ks

- The right-hander was great in his first start of the year, having appeared out of the bullpen five times for Gastonia. He followed up Poppen's outing with four scoreless frames in Game 2 on May 19, although Gastonia ended up losing for the only time during the home stand.

Phoenix Sanders: 3.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 Ks

- Sanders has worked himself into a closer role for Gastonia, and he shined while donning a Gastronauts uniform this week. The three scoreless innings come from three separate outings. The former Tampa Bay Ray recorded the win on May 14 and got the save on May 16, both against Charleston. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning in Game 2 on May 19, but the offense mustered up just one run on three hits in the contest.

Gastonia now owns a record of 14-8, the same as High Point.

The Club now heads to Lancaster to visit the Stormers on Tuesday, which will be the team's first visit to Clipper Magazine Stadium since the 2023 ALPB Championship Series.

