Late-Inning Magic Propels Ducks To Win Over Ferryhawks

May 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Staten Island starting pitcher Mike Shawaryn courtesy of an RBI double from Rixon Wingrove, a run-scoring single by Scott Kelly and a wild pitch from Shawaryn that scored Kelly later in the frame. The FerryHawks got to within 3-1 in the third versus Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. on Taylor Motter's RBI base knock.

Staten Island scored single runs in the fourth and fifth on a sacrifice fly by Robert Brooks and solo home run off the bat of Taylor Motter. The visitors jumped back out in front 4-3 in the seventh on Aaron Antonini's run-scoring base hit and added an insurance run in the eighth thanks to Ryan McBroom's leadoff home run to left centerfield.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Woods allowed two runs on five hits in four innings pitched, walking and striking out two. Shawaryn surrendered three runs on five hits in six innings of work, walking two and striking out four. Ramon Santos (2-0) tallied the win with a scoreless inning on two hits allowed along with one walk and two strikeouts. Joe Jones (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on four hits (one home run) in an inning and two-thirds on the mound, walking and striking out one. Matt Seelinger fired a scoreless frame in the ninth for his team-leading third save of the season.

Frank Schwindel had two more hits in the winning effort, extending his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-1, 5.40) toes the rubber for Long Island against Staten Island lefty Aaron Leasher (2-1, 3.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

