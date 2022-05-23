Upcoming Home Stand Welcomes Woodpeckers

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series loss (2-4) against the Carolina Mudcats and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-21), the Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Tuesday, May 24: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Wednesday, May 25: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Thursday, May 26: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Friday, May 27: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 28: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 29: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 1:00 pm

The Woodpeckers have three of the top 30 prospects in the Houston Astros system according to MLB.com. This includes two outfielders, Tyler Whitaker and Logan Cerny and one right- handed pitcher, Alex Santos.

Most recently the Woodpeckers are coming off a series sweep against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit.

This year's recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains! In recognition of Nurses' Week, any nurse can show their ID at the ticket booth, and they will receive a complimentary ticket into the game!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines.

For Nurses' Week, any nurse can show their ID at the ticket booth, and they will receive a complimentary ticket into the game!

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

This Friday there will be a commemorative 5th season hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & A/C.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. It is our first jersey auction of the season. Fans will be able to bid on the fan jerseys that the Wood Ducks will be wearing during the game! The auction will close at the end after the game on Saturday.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

