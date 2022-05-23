Homestand Continues with Six More Days of Fun May 24-29

May 23, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Following a successful six-game series on and off the field against the Augusta GreenJackets that ended Sunday, the RiverDogs have switched gears in preparation for the final six games of the longest homestand of the season. The second series runs from May 24-29 with the Delmarva Shorebirds visiting The Joe for the first time. The second week of the homestand includes the team's first game suiting up as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts, the annual RiverDogs 5K and a special dog adoption event.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned for this week Tuesday-Sunday:

Tuesday, May 24, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: We hope to see you and your dog at the game on this night! The RiverDogs invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game this season. This week we will highlight Boykin Spaniels! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer as Twisted Tea adds a new twist to Tuesdays this season with goofy on-field games and fan-oriented fun throughout the game. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 25, 7:05 p.m.: Tennis Night/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We plan to serve up some fun for this midweek contest alongside the Lowcountry Youth Tennis Association. Our tennis games between innings are sure to cause a racket, including a ceremonial first serve in place of the customary first pitch. Make sure to keep an eye out every Wednesday for a new wicked ticket deal. This week, Upper Reserved seats are just $5 with the code: WD0525.

Thursday, May 26, 7:05 p.m.: Boiled Peanuts presented by Luray Peanuts/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: The RiverDogs will take the field for first time this season as their alternate identity, the Boiled Peanuts! The team will tip their sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. The cap features a peanut-patterned brim and the logo depicts a peanut relaxing in a boiling pot of water. Also, there is a reason that Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. A lucky fan will leave with High Tide Festival VIP tickets valued at $400. Enjoy live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu or feel free to play a game of cornhole on the concourse. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95sx.

Friday, May 27, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: The RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their new red alternate jerseys on the field. The red jerseys will be auctioned to fans at the end of the season. Following every Friday night contest make sure to stick around for the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry! Enjoy this week's fireworks to a soundtrack of All-American music. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 28, 6:05 p.m.: 17th Annual Run Charlie Run RiverDogs 5K presented by Fleet Feet of Charleston/Love All Dogs Adoption Event/Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways/Tennis Ball Toss/Post-Game Light Show: Following a one-year hiatus, the RiverDogs will once again host the most unique race in the Holy City, featuring a 5K course that begins at the ballpark, continues through nearby Hampton Park and culminates with a home plate finish at The Joe. Registration to the event includes a race bib, a RiverDogs t-shirt, post-race beer, and a ticket to the game. The RiverDogs are also teaming with Dorchester Paws, Berkeley Animal Shelter and Pet Helpers for a dog adoption event at the game. There will be older dogs from each animal shelter available for on-site adoption and anyone who adopts a dog will receive a free grandstand ticket for every Dog Day game for the remainder of the 2022 season. Thanks to ServiceMaster and Carolina Ford Dealers a large group of first responders will be in attendance for the game. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Live at The Joe! After the game, stick around for a tennis ball toss and light show featuring our LED ballpark lights! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 29, 5:05 p.m.: Kids Karaoke Night/ MUSC Health Family Sunday: Make sure your singing voices are in tune for this one. Between innings, we will allow children to take the microphone and show off their pipes with Kids Karaoke. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board, to between innings contests, and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

